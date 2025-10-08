Exclusive: Man Utd enter race for Nottingham Forest, Newcastle, Chelsea, Aston Villa, Arsenal and Crystal Palace target ahead of January

Manchester United are keeping a close eye on Ecuadorian defender Joel Ordonez as the January transfer window approaches.

Chelsea and Aston Villa have long been tracking the Club Brugge star, while Arsenal, Crystal Palace, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest are all showing interest.

Ontheminute.com understands that United are now the latest Premier League side to monitor his progress, adding further weight to what is becoming a fierce transfer battle.

The 20-year-old has already impressed for Ecuador’s national team and has become a key figure in Belgium with his strong aerial presence and composure on the ball.

With Joel Ordonez’s contract including a release clause in 2026, Europe’s elite are circling early.

Manchester United’s involvement ensures the competition for his signature will only grow in the months ahead.