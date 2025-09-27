Exclusive: Nottingham Forest join Premier League rivals in race for Ecuadorian defender

Nottingham Forest are keeping tabs on Ecuadorian defender Joel Ordonez ahead of the January transfer window.

Chelsea and Aston Villa have been leading the chase for the Club Brugge centre-back, while Arsenal and Crystal Palace have shown interest in recent months.

Newcastle United were recently linked too, and Ontheminute.com understands that Forest are the latest Premier League club monitoring his situation.

Joel Ordonez, 20, has impressed in Belgium with his maturity, aerial strength, and ability to play out from the back.

He has already been capped by Ecuador and starred against Argentina, further raising his profile.

With several English clubs circling, along with European interest, the battle for Ordonez could heat up quickly – and Forest’s involvement only intensifies the competition.