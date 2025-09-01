Newcastle agree £55m deal to sign Brentford’s Yoane Wissa

Newcastle United have reached an agreement to sign Brentford forward Yoane Wissa in a £55m deal.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that the 28-year-old is set to undergo a medical with the Magpies after making it clear he wanted the move earlier this summer.

Wissa has not featured in Brentford’s opening three league matches and recently confirmed his desire to leave in a public statement.

Newcastle had previously seen multiple bids rejected, but Brentford have now accepted terms following weeks of negotiations. The Congolese international scored 20 goals last season and was one of the Premier League’s standout performers.

Wissa will become Eddie Howe’s second major attacking addition of the 2025 summer transfer window, joining Nick Woltemade, who arrived in a club-record £69m move to replace Alexander Isak.