Newcastle and Aston Villa target Championship star

Aston Villa and Newcastle United are reportedly set for a battle for the signature of Leicester City midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

Ndidi, whose contract expires this summer, has been a pivotal figure in Leicester’s push for Premier League promotion, amassing over 250 appearances since his arrival from Genk.

The Championship club hopes to retain him, but with interest from a dozen clubs, including Brentford, Crystal Palace, and Fulham, securing his services could be challenging.

TBR Football reports that both Newcastle and Aston Villa are exploring free-agent acquisitions due to Financial Fair Play constraints, making the experienced Ndidi an attractive target.

Leicester faces a tough battle to keep Wilfred Ndidi and his teammate Kelechi Iheanacho, both out of contract soon.