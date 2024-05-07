Newcastle and Inter Milan join race for €60m Barca star

Newcastle United and Inter Milan have reportedly joined the race to sign Barcelona defender Jules Kounde this summer.

Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo reports that Newcastle and Inter Milan joins the likes of Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United, who have all been linked with his signature.

France international and Barcelona defender Jules Kounde. Photo by Shutterstock.

The French international, under contract until 2026, has expressed loyalty to Barcelona but may be nudged out due to strategic reshuffles.

With Eric Garcia’s return from his loan at Girona, Barcelona faces a surplus of centre-backs.

Considering the club’s financial constraints, Jules Kounde, valued at about €60 million, emerges as a lucrative asset for sale in the 2024 summer transfer window.

His proven abilities have made him a hot commodity in the transfer market, drawing interest from several top European clubs.