Newcastle, Chelsea, Man Utd, Liverpool and Arsenal keen on Nottingham Forest star

Newcastle United, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal are reportedly interested in Nottingham Forest star Murillo.

Transfer guru Ekrem Konur reports of the interest in Murillo from the Premier League rivals.

Juventus and Atletico Madrid are also reportedly keeping tabs on the highly-rated Brazilian defender.

The report suggests that the interested clubs believe that the £60million price tag put on Murillo by Forest is too high.

Reports have previously suggested that Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have also shown interest in the Murillo.

Murillo has become a key player for Nottingham Forest since joining the club in a £11million deal from Brazilian side Corinthians.