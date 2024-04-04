Newcastle fear they might need to sell PSG, Man Utd and Arsenal target

Newcastle United reportedly fear they might need to sell Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes in the summer.

The Sun reports that the Magpies fear they might need toc ash in on the 26-year-old to satisfy Premier League financial rules.

A source told The Sun: “Newcastle face an uphill battle to retain Bruno over the Summer.

“He’s one of the best midfielders in the world and has been on the radar of PSG for more than a year.

“They will have funds in the summer and wouldn’t blink at meeting the release clause.

“Eddie Howe won’t want to lose the player, but the matter may end up being taken totally out of his hands due to FFP.”

French giants Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly leading the chase, with Manchester United and Arsenal also keen on the midfielder.

Bruno Guimaraes reportedly has a £100million release clause in his contract with Newcastle United.