Newcastle in talks with Aston Villa for midfielder – Player prefers Magpies

Newcastle United have opened discussions with Aston Villa over a potential deal for midfielder Jacob Ramsey, with the player favouring a move to St James’ Park.

According to The Athletic, Newcastle see the 24-year-old as a priority target in the final weeks of the summer window.

Eddie Howe is a long-term admirer, having tried to sign him in January 2024.

Ramsey, a Villa academy graduate, made 46 appearances last season, but injuries have hampered his progress in recent years.

Villa are keen to extend his contract, which has under 12 months left, but are open to a sale if terms can be agreed.

West Ham are also interested, yet Newcastle’s Champions League status and Ramsey’s preference give the Magpies the edge as talks continue this week.