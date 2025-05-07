Newcastle join Man Utd in race for German centre-back

Newcastle United have reportedly entered the race to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah.

The Sun reports of the interest from the Magpies in signing Tah, intensifying competition with Manchester United for the highly-rated German in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Germany international and Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah. Photo by Shutterstock.

Reports last week suggested that Manchester United had already opened talks to sign Tah this summer.

The 29-year-old centre-back, a free agent this summer, is one of Europe’s most in-demand players. Top clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are also reportedly interested.

Newcastle boss Eddie Howe is eager to bolster his defence and sees Tah as a strong alternative to Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi, who remains his top target.

Tah, with over 400 appearances for Leverkusen, confirmed he will leave the club after a decade. He helped them win both the Bundesliga and DFB Pokal last season.

With Premier League interest rising, Tah is said to favour a move to England, making the Magpies serious contenders in the chase.