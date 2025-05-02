Man Utd open talks to sign Leverkusen star

Manchester United have opened talks to sign Bayer Leverkusen defender Jonathan Tah this summer, according to Sky Sport Germany.

The 29-year-old centre-back is set to become a free agent at the end of June, attracting interest from top European clubs ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

United are eager to strengthen their defence and see Tah as a key target. The club has already spoken with the player’s representatives as they look to beat competition from rivals.

Barcelona are also reportedly in the race to sign the experienced German international. With his contract nearing expiry, Tah’s future is a hot topic this transfer window.

Manchester United hope to move quickly and secure his signature ahead of other interested clubs.