Newcastle join Spurs in chase for England midfielder

Newcastle United are reportedly closely monitoring Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher as they gear up for the summer transfer window.

ChronicleLive reports that scouts from the Magpies were spotted during Chelsea’s thrilling 4-3 victory over Manchester United, with Gallagher’s future at the club hanging in the balance.

Despite his significant contributions under Mauricio Pochettino, Conor Gallagher, who is capped 12 times by England, seems set for a departure with contract renewal talks stalling and his deal expiring in 2025.

The 24-year-old midfielder has previously attracted interest from Newcastle, who have kept tabs on his developments for some time.

With a potential transfer fee around £40 million, Gallagher could be a key addition to Eddie Howe’s squad, especially as West Ham and Tottenham also show interest.

Newcastle United‘s proactive scouting underscores their intent to strengthen amidst the departure of sporting director Dan Ashworth, with Howe taking a front seat in transfer strategies.