Newcastle line up £70m bid for Sporting Lisbon wonderkid

Newcastle United have set their sights on Sporting Lisbon’s promising defender, Ousmane Diomande.

Manager Eddie Howe, facing a growing list of injuries within his squad, is actively looking to strengthen the team’s defense and has identified the 19-year-old Ivorian as a key target.

Diomande, who has an imposing release clause of £70 million, has piqued the interest of Newcastle’s Saudi-backed management, prompting them to consider a move in the upcoming January transfer window.

The club has already dispatched scouts to observe Diomande’s performances, who is currently touted as one of the top African talents in European football.

A regular starter for Sporting Lisbon, Diomande has been under Newcastle’s radar throughout the season and was closely watched during the team’s recent 2-1 defeat to Benfica.

The Sun reports that despite Dimonde being under contract until 2027, he is intrigued by the prospect of playing in the Premier League.

Arsenal had previously attempted to secure Diomande with a £30 million bid in the summer, which was declined. The young defender, who transferred to Sporting from Midtjylland for £6.5 million and made his debut in February, has enhanced his reputation this season, scoring twice in 16 games.

Sporting Lisbon is currently at the top of the Portuguese league alongside Benfica, both securing nine wins in their first 11 matches.