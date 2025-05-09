Newcastle with injury concerns ahead of crucial Chelsea clash

Newcastle United face a nervous wait on the fitness of key players ahead of their vital Premier League clash with Chelsea on Sunday.

Manager Eddie Howe confirmed that “a couple of players” are being assessed after picking up knocks during the recent 1-1 draw with Brighton.

Defender Fabian Schär was forced off late with a suspected muscular issue, while Kieran Trippier also showed signs of discomfort late in the game.

Howe refused to reveal names but said: “We’ve got a couple of players we’re looking at and assessing, and we’ll have to see how they are at the weekend. But apart from that, we’re okay.”

Joelinton has returned from treatment in Brazil and Barcelona and is progressing well after a knee injection.

However, he remains sidelined for the Chelsea game. “Whether we see him before the end of the season though, I’m not sure,” Howe added.

The Magpies are chasing a crucial Champions League spot.