Newcastle, Liverpool, Man Utd, Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest target could leave Ipswich for just £30m

Ipswich Town star Liam Delap could leave the club for just £30 million this summer, if they go down due to a relegation release clause.

Delap joined Ipswich Town in a deal that could be worth up to £20 million from Manchester City only last summer.

The striker has impressed for the club, who are currently third bottom of the Premier League, and is being monitored by a long list of clubs.

Sky Sports News reports that Delap could now be available for just £30 million, despite his impressive form for Ipswich Town this season.

Manchester United have earlier in April been reported to be favorites to sign Liam Delap this summer.

Reports have also suggested that Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Chelsea are also interested in the highly-rated striker.

Delap has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Tottenham and Aston Villa.