Spurs ponder £40m swoop for Ipswich Town star

Tottenham are reportedly considering making a January move for Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap.

CaughtOffside reports that Spurs are ‘leading the race’ for the 21-year-old ahead of the January transfer window.

Liam Delap has impressed for Ipswich in the Premier League and has also been linked with the likes of Arsenal, Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

Reports have suggested that even his former club Manchester City are keeping an eye on the young striker.

Delap spent five years at Manchester City, despite coming through the Derby County academy. Delap joined Ipswich from City in a £15.3 million deal in the 2024 summer transfer window.

But Spurs are currently leading the race for the England Under-21 international, with Ipswich Town looking for around £4 0million for the striker.