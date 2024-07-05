Newcastle make contact over Everton, Napoli and Roma target

Newcastle United are reportedly monitoring Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo, but face competition from Roma, Napoli and Everton.

Juventus are ready to listen to offers for the 27-year-old midfielder, who is currently on a €9m-a-year salary in Turin.

Brazil and Juventus midfielder Arthur Melo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Arthur Melo has two years left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium.

Spanish newspaper Marca reports that his performances while on loan at Fiorentina last season has seen him attract interest from Newcastle, Roma, Napoli and Everton.

The report suggests that Newcastle have already inquired about the highly-rated midfielder, who is not part of Thiago Motta’s plans at Juventus.