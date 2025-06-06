Newcastle make move for Nottingham Forest star

Newcastle United have reportedly made contact with Nottingham Forest regarding a potential summer move for winger Anthony Elanga.

Sky Sports News reports of the move for Elanga by the Magpies.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe is reportedly a long-term admirer of the 23-year-old and even made a late attempt to sign him on Deadline Day last year.

While that move fell through, Elanga remains one of four top winger targets for Newcastle in the 2025 summer transfer window.

The Swedish international impressed last season with six goals and 11 assists in all 38 Premier League games, helping Forest secure UEFA Europa Conference League qualification.

Elanga signed a five-year deal with Forest in 2023 after joining from Manchester United and still has three years remaining on his contract.