Newcastle, Man Utd and Aston Villa eye Spanish defender

Newcastle United, Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly lining up moves for Athletic Bilbao centre-back Dani Vivian, with his release clause drawing significant Premier League attention.

According to Fichajes, the 26-year-old Spanish defender has a £35m (€40m) clause that could be triggered as early as next summer.

Spain international and Athletic Bilbao centre-back Dani Vivian. Photo by Shutterstock.

Clubs view that figure as excellent value for a player with top-level La Liga experience and international potential.

Vivian has impressed with his defensive solidity, aerial strength and composure in possession, making him one of the standout centre-backs in Spain.

With each of the three Premier League sides keen to reinforce their backline options, activating the clause would avoid lengthy negotiations with Bilbao.

For Dani Vivian, a switch to England would provide the chance to test himself in one of the most competitive leagues in world football.