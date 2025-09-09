Newcastle, Man Utd and Aston Villa eye Spanish defender

Newcastle United
Newcastle United. Photo by Shutterstock.

Newcastle United, Manchester United and Aston Villa are reportedly lining up moves for Athletic Bilbao centre-back Dani Vivian, with his release clause drawing significant Premier League attention.

According to Fichajes, the 26-year-old Spanish defender has a £35m (€40m) clause that could be triggered as early as next summer.

Spain international and Athletic Bilbao centre-back Dani Vivian
Spain international and Athletic Bilbao centre-back Dani Vivian. Photo by Shutterstock.

Clubs view that figure as excellent value for a player with top-level La Liga experience and international potential.

Vivian has impressed with his defensive solidity, aerial strength and composure in possession, making him one of the standout centre-backs in Spain.

With each of the three Premier League sides keen to reinforce their backline options, activating the clause would avoid lengthy negotiations with Bilbao.

For Dani Vivian, a switch to England would provide the chance to test himself in one of the most competitive leagues in world football.

