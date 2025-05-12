Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Atletico Madrid in battle for Girona star

Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, and Atletico Madrid are all in the race to sign Girona’s standout midfielder Yangel Herrera this summer.

The 27-year-old Venezuelan has impressed with his performances in La Liga, combining defensive strength with creativity and tactical awareness.

Eddie Howe reportedly sees Yangel Herrera as the perfect fit to boost Newcastle’s midfield as they aim to push further into European competition next season.

Nottingham Forest are also monitoring the situation closely, viewing Herrera as a key addition in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Atletico Madrid are keen to add more energy and depth to their squad.

According to CaughtOffside, all three clubs are actively pursuing the former Manchester City player, who has excelled for Girona this season.