Newcastle plot summer move for Bournemouth winger

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe is reportedly keen on signing Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier this summer.

The Sun reports of the interest from the Magpies in signing one of their former youth players, Marcus Tavernier.

Tavernier went on to join Middlesbrough as a schoolkid, before finally moving to Bournemouth in a £10 million deal in 2022.

The 25-year-old’s current contract at Bournemouth is set to expire in 2028 and the Cherries are reluctant to sell this summer.

The Magpies would have to tempt with bids ‘north of £25’ if they are to tempt Bournemouth into selling, according to The Sun.