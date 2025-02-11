Newcastle set to beat Barcelona and Real Madrid in race for Spanish winger

Newcastle United are reportedly set to win the race to sign Malaga winger Antonio Cordero in the summer transfer window.

The Daily Mail reports that the Magpies are set to beat Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid in the race to sign the 18-year-old.

The youngster has visited St. James’ Park with his representatives and held talks with sporting director Paul Mitchell.

Following the meeting Newcastle are confident they can reach an agreement on a pre-contract with the youngster.

Antonio Cordero’s current contract at Malaga is set to expire in the summer.

The youngster can play on both flanks, but has been mainly used as a left-winger at Malaga this season.