Newcastle star agrees new contract

Newcastle United have reportedly secured a fresh agreement with defender Dan Burn following a standout campaign that included cup glory and international honours.

The 33-year-old, a key figure in Newcastle’s Carabao Cup triumph and recent England call-up, has agreed terms on a new deal despite his current contract running until 2026.

Burn’s incredible season saw him score in the Magpies’ 2-1 win over Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final – ending the club’s 70-year domestic trophy drought.

He was later rewarded with a debut England call-up in March and kept his place for the June fixtures.

According to the Daily Mail, talks over a contract extension have now reached a successful conclusion.

Burn, who joined from Brighton in 2022, has made 146 appearances and scored eight goals. His performances have earned praise from manager Eddie Howe, who called his season “very special and fully deserved.”