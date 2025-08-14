Nottingham Forest beat Newcastle and Brentford to Rennes star

Nottingham Forest have agreed a €30million deal with Rennes for striker Arnaud Kalimuendo, edging out Premier League rivals Newcastle United and Brentford.

The 23-year-old, who scored 17 goals in 33 Ligue 1 appearances last season, has already agreed personal terms and is set to join Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad.

Forest’s offer of Europa League football proved decisive in beating off competition, with Brentford eyeing him as a replacement for Yoane Wissa and Newcastle also holding talks.

Kalimuendo rejected a summer move to Leeds and will become Forest’s latest high-profile addition after Dan Ndoye and Igor Jesus, while Morgan Gibbs-White recently signed a new contract.

The deal underlines Forest’s ambition after finishing seventh last season and pushing for Champions League football.