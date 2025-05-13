Newcastle star wants to stay despite of PSG interest

Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe
Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe. Photo by Shutterstock.

Sven Botman is reportedly determined to stay at Newcastle United, despite interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old defender recently returned from injury and played a key role in the Magpies’ win over Chelsea.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman
Newcastle United defender Sven Botman. Photo by Shutterstock.

Botman has made over 70 appearances since joining Newcastle in 2022 and is considered a crucial part of Eddie Howe’s long-term plans.

With Champions League football within reach, the club is in a strong position to offer improved contracts to key players this summer.

According to The i Paper, PSG had shown interest in Botman before his recent injury, but the Dutchman remains committed to St James’ Park. Talks over a new deal could resume if he proves his fitness in the coming weeks.

Newcastle’s European qualification hopes are expected to play a major role in retaining stars like Botman and Alexander Isak this summer.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR