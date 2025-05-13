Newcastle star wants to stay despite of PSG interest

Sven Botman is reportedly determined to stay at Newcastle United, despite interest from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.

The 25-year-old defender recently returned from injury and played a key role in the Magpies’ win over Chelsea.

Newcastle United defender Sven Botman. Photo by Shutterstock.

Botman has made over 70 appearances since joining Newcastle in 2022 and is considered a crucial part of Eddie Howe’s long-term plans.

With Champions League football within reach, the club is in a strong position to offer improved contracts to key players this summer.

According to The i Paper, PSG had shown interest in Botman before his recent injury, but the Dutchman remains committed to St James’ Park. Talks over a new deal could resume if he proves his fitness in the coming weeks.

Newcastle’s European qualification hopes are expected to play a major role in retaining stars like Botman and Alexander Isak this summer.