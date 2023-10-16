Newcastle target Arsenal youngster

Newcastle United are reportedly keen on signing Arsenal youngster Emile Smith Rowe in the upcoming January transfer window.

Smith Rowe, once hailed as Arsenal’s next big thing after a stellar 2020/21 season, has faced a challenging period. Persistent fitness problems combined with a speculated fallout with Gunners’ boss Mikel Arteta have seen his once-promising trajectory wane.

The situation at Arsenal sees the young Englishman potentially ranked behind teammates Martin Odegaard and Fabio Vieira in the attacking midfield role. However, this hasn’t deterred Newcastle’s interest.

The Mirror reports that the Magpies sense an opportunity, believing that Smith Rowe’s diminished game time at Arsenal might make him receptive to a change.

Arteta, having outlined his expectations for an attacking midfielder post Smith Rowe’s 2021 contract renewal, set the bar at “15 goals and 10 assists.” As of now, Smith Rowe hasn’t met this target, particularly when juxtaposed with Odegaard’s near-match of these standards last season.

While Newcastle is initially inclined towards a loan arrangement, insiders believe Arsenal would only entertain offers for a permanent transfer, demanding a notable sum for Smith Rowe’s exit.