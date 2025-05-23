Newcastle target Coventry star in summer swoop

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Coventry City midfielder Jack Rudoni as they draw up plans for a busy summer transfer window.

The 23-year-old impressed in the Championship last season, racking up 10 goals and 13 assists across all competitions.

His standout displays in both attacking and central midfield roles have caught the attention of top-flight clubs ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window.

Jack Rudoni, under contract at Coventry until 2028, has emerged as a key figure at the club since his move from Huddersfield Town.

His form under the guidance of Frank Lampard turned heads despite the Sky Blues falling short in the play-offs.

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle scouts have been closely monitoring Rudoni, with the Magpies now in a stronger position to spend due to eased PSR restrictions.