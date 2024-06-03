Newcastle United aim to complete signing of Bournemouth star this week

Newcastle United are hopeful of completing the signing of Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly this week.

Manager Eddie Howe, who originally signed Kelly for Bournemouth from Bristol City in 2019 for £13 million, is keen to reunite with the versatile defender at St James’ Park, according to the Telegraph.

Newcastle’s pursuit of Kelly comes after missing out on Tosin Adarabioyo, who appears set to join Chelsea.

Kelly, capable of playing both centre-back and left-back, has received an offer from Newcastle, and talks are progressing with confidence in securing a deal soon.

With his contract at Bournemouth expiring, Lloyd Kelly has attracted interest from several Champions League clubs across England and Europe.

Newcastle, however, have moved swiftly to add depth to their defensive options, aiming to provide competition for Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles.

Kelly’s free transfer status would also help Newcastle comply with profitability and sustainability rules in the 2024 summer transfer window.