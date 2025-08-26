Newcastle United push for Wolves striker after £50m bid rejected

Newcastle United remain determined to sign Wolves striker Jorgen Strand Larsen despite seeing a £50m offer turned down earlier this week.

According to transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the Magpies are still working on a deal and are trying to find a “club-to-club solution” ahead of Monday’s deadline.

Wolves are reluctant to part ways with their top scorer, having only secured him permanently from Celta Vigo this summer after a successful loan spell.

Reports suggest the Midlands club could demand closer to £75m to consider a sale in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Strand Larsen netted 14 Premier League goals last season and has already started Wolves’ opening fixtures.

Newcastle are under pressure to strengthen their forward line, with Callum Wilson departing and Alexander Isak sidelined. Another bid is expected before the window closes.