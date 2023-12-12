Newcastle urged to sign former Man Utd star

Newcastle United have been urged by former manager Alan Pardew to sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea.

The Spaniard has been without a club since his contract at Manchester United ended in the summer and the club opted to sign Andre Onana.

De Gea has recently been linked with a move to Inter Miami.

But Alan Pardew believes De Gea would be a “perfect fit” at St James’ Park.

“De Gea is available. If you’re the Newcastle manager and you’ve got this funding that you’ve got, you’re going to go for the best. I think he’s the best that’s out there,” Pardew said on talkSPORT.

“If I was his agent I’d be ringing them straight away because it seems like a perfect fit to me. It would only be about how long the contract would be, would it just be to the end of the season?

“Just give him a window to show himself, De Gea, or maybe longer to have direct competition. All of that to be discussed. But I think that is a definite possibility.”