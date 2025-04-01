Norwich eye move for Arsenal youngster

Norwich City are reportedly planning a move for Arsenal youngster Nathan Butler-Oyedeji this summer.

Football Insider reports that Norwich City are interested in signing the 22-year-old in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Nathan Butler-Oyedeji is expected to leave the Gunners when his contract with the club expire in the summer.

The youngster has failed to break into the Arsenal first team plans, putting a number of Championship clubs on alert.

Norwich City sporting director Ben Knapper has previously worked with Butler-Oyedeji while he worked as loan manager for the Gunners.