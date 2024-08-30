Nottingham, Brentford and Man Utd target close in on Real Sociedad move

FC Copenhagen striker Orri Oskarsson is reportedly closing in on a move to Spanish side Real Sociedad.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has in the last few minutes published a picture on his X account with Orri Oskarsson and his agent Magnus Magnusson on a flight.

Romano claims the Icelandic striker is on his way to Spain to join Real Sociedad.

The 19-year-old Icelandic international is set to join the Spanish side in a €20million move from Danish side FC Copenhagen, according to Romano.

As we mentioned earlier this week, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Manchester United have also shown strong interest in the striker.

The FC Copenhagen striker had previously also been linked with a move to Manchester City as a backup to Norwegian star Erling Haaland.