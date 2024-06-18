Nottingham Forest closing in on New Zealand midfielder

Nottingham Forest are actively negotiating a deal with Red Star Belgrade to acquire New Zealand international Marko Stamenic.

The Athletic reports that the midfielder, who boasts 14 international caps, would cost Forest around £4.6 million after a standout season in the Serbian SuperLiga.

If the deal is finalized, Marko Stamenic is expected to join Olympiakos on a season-long loan.

This arrangement aligns with the strategy of Greek billionaire Evangelos Marinakis, who owns both Nottingham Forest and Olympiakos.

The 22-year-old started his career in New Zealand before moving to FC Copenhagen at 18.