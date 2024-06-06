Nottingham Forest closing in on signing Wolves, Everton and Leeds target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly on the verge of signing Che Adams on a free transfer, as reported by Fabrizio Romano.

The Scottish international played a pivotal role in Southampton’s promotion back to the Premier League, netting 17 goals in 46 matches during the 2023/24 season.

Despite his stellar performances, Southampton couldn’t secure Che Adams to a new contract, which expires at the end of this month. His Premier League experience drew interest from several clubs, including Wolves, Everton, and Leeds United.

However, Nottingham Forest has now emerged as the leading contender to secure Adams’ services.

“Nottingham Forest currently ahead of Wolves for Che Adams after proposal made to the striker as free agent,” Romano wrote posted on X.

“Forest, confident to get it done soon and are waiting to seal the agreement.”

The forward’s impending move is expected to significantly strengthen Forest’s attacking lineup for the upcoming season, as they outmaneuver their Premier League rivals to land the talented striker in the 2024 summer transfer window.