Nottingham Forest hit by season-ending blow to star player as January scramble begins

Nottingham Forest have suffered a major setback after goalkeeper John Victor was ruled out for the remainder of the season following a knee injury.

The Brazilian picked up the problem earlier this month and will not feature again this campaign, leaving Forest short of options between the posts.

According to BBC Sport, the 29-year-old will not return before the summer after undergoing a procedure on his knee. Victor had been rotating with Matz Sels this season, meaning Forest are now left with Angus Gunn as their only senior cover.

The injury has forced the City Ground hierarchy into the market, with talks ongoing over a possible move for Wolves stopper Jose Sa before the transfer deadline.

Any deal would depend on Wolves lining up a replacement of their own.

Victor joined from Botafogo last summer and made nine appearances before his season was cut short.