Nottingham Forest join Fenerbahce and West Ham in chase for Bournemouth star

Nottingham Forest have joined the race to sign Bournemouth winger Marcus Tavernier, as they search for a replacement for Anthony Elanga.

The Swedish international recently joined Newcastle United, leaving a key gap in Forest’s attack.

TBR Football reports that Forest are now tracking Tavernier, who has impressed with his versatility and attacking contributions since joining the Cherries in 2022.

Fenerbahce, led by Jose Mourinho, and Premier League rivals West Ham United are also keen. The Turkish giants have already made enquiries, while West Ham’s interest remains strong.

Tavernier, 26, has made 90 appearances for Bournemouth, scoring 12 goals and providing 14 assists.

With European football on the horizon for the first time in three decades, Forest are keen to strengthen – but Bournemouth are reluctant to part ways with their gifted winger.