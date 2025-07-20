Nottingham Forest make bid for Bologna star – player has agreed deal

Nottingham Forest have reportedly made a bid for Bologna winger Dan Ndoye as they look to bolster their attacking options.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano reports that Forest have made an official bid for the Swiss international, who is being lined up as a potential replacement for Anthony Elanga, who recently completed a £55 million transfer to Newcastle United.

Romano claims that Ndoye has already agreed to the move and talks between Forest and Bologna will begin.

Ndoye is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Sky in Italy have previously suggested that the 23-year-old could be available for around £28.5 million (€33 million).

Serie A side Napoli have also shown interest in the winger, but Forest are hoping to move quickly to secure a deal.