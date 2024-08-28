Nottingham Forest make bid for Everton, Leicester and Napoli target

Nottingham Forest are reportedly the latest club to show an interest in Roma midfielder Edoardo Bove.

Gianluca Di Marzio of Sky Sport, reports that Nottingham Forest’s interest in Edoardo Bove has been confirmed.

Forest have reportedly made their first bid for the midfielder and are now waiting for Roma to respond to the move.

The 22-year-old could leave Roma in the final days of the transfer window after falling down the pecking order in Daniele De Rossi’s squad.

Everton, Leicester City and Napoli have also shown an interest in the young midfielder.