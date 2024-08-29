Nottingham Forest make new bid for Liverpool, Spurs and Newcastle target

Nottingham Forest have reportedly submitted a third offer for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Omar Marmoush.

Forest reportedly had a bid for Marmoush rejected earlier this week and another one last night.

The Premier League side have now submitted a third offer, believes to be at around €20-25million, according to Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Eintracht Frankfurt are reportedly prepared to sell if they get an offer of €30million as well as add-ons.

Omar Marmoush joined Frankfurt as a gree agent last season.

The 25-year-old has become a key target for Forest following their frustrating pursuit of Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah and Feyenoord star Santiago Gimenez, which has not resulted in anything.

Liverpool, Tottenham and Newcastle United have also been linked with Eintracht Frankfurt star Marmoush in recent months.