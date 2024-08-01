Nottingham Forest, Newcastle and Inter target refuses to rule out Udinese exit

Udinese centre-back Jaka Bijol has refused to rule out leaving the Italian side this summer.

The 25-year-old impressed for Slovenia, who managed to get to the knockout stages at Euro 2024.

As we reported last month Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Inter Milan are all keeping an eye on the defender, with Udinese reportedly prepared to sell for the right offer.

Jaka Bijol told TV12, when asked about reports linking him with a move away from Udinese: “It’s been two incredible years here. Unfortunately in football you never know what can happen.

“But as I said I’m ready, I’ll do everything for this shirt to help the coach, the captain and the fans. At the moment I’m not thinking about what’s happening outside of Udinese.”