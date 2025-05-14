Nottingham Forest set to beat Leeds United in race for Man City midfielder

Nottingham Forest are reportedly ready to make a decisive move for Manchester City’s James McAtee, dealing a blow to Leeds United’s transfer hopes.

The 22-year-old attacking midfielder is attracting strong interest ahead of the 2025 summer transfer window, with Forest now leading the race.

McAtee, who is entering the final year of his contract at City, is viewed as an ideal target for newly promoted Leeds, who are keen to strengthen their midfield options. However, their chances of landing him have taken a hit.

According to TEAMtalk reporter James Marshment on X, Forest are preparing a firm approach for the Salford-born talent.

With Bayer Leverkusen also monitoring the situation, McAtee’s future looks set for a major summer twist.