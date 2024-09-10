Nottingham Forest star reveals talks over Newcastle move

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga admits he has spoken to Alexander Isak about a move to Newcastle United.

The Magpies made a late £35million move for Elanga on transfer deadline day, but Forest were keen to keep the Swedish winger at the club.

Anthony Elanga told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “The environment in Nottingham is good. It is clear that you can see that Newcastle are interested, it means that I am playing good football when a big club shows interest.

“But Nottingham is also a big club, they have won two Champions Leagues, even though it was before I was born. But I’m happy in Nottingham and have a contract there.

“I’m focusing on Nottingham and hope to have a good season, then we’ll see what happens.

“Isak talked to me about it. But I said the same to him as I say to you. We have a good relationship and good chemistry when we play together. But I have a contract with Nottingham.”

Elanga joined Nottingham Forest from Manchester United in a £15million deal in the 2023 summer transfer window.