Nottingham Forest star reveals talks over Newcastle move

Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo
Nottingham Forest manager Nuno Espirito Santo. Photo by Shutterstock.

Nottingham Forest winger Anthony Elanga admits he has spoken to Alexander Isak about a move to Newcastle United.

The Magpies made a late £35million move for Elanga on transfer deadline day, but Forest were keen to keep the Swedish winger at the club.

Anthony Elanga told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: “The environment in Nottingham is good. It is clear that you can see that Newcastle are interested, it means that I am playing good football when a big club shows interest. 

“But Nottingham is also a big club, they have won two Champions Leagues, even though it was before I was born. But I’m happy in Nottingham and have a contract there. 

“I’m focusing on Nottingham and hope to have a good season, then we’ll see what happens. 

“Isak talked to me about it. But I said the same to him as I say to you. We have a good relationship and good chemistry when we play together. But I have a contract with Nottingham.”

Elanga joined Nottingham Forest from Manchester United in a £15million deal in the 2023 summer transfer window.

