Nottingham Forest star still determined to seal City Ground exit

Nottingham Forest winger Jota Silva is still pushing for a move away from the City Ground after his proposed switch to Sporting Lisbon collapsed on deadline day.

According to GiveMeSport, the Portuguese attacker remains determined to secure an exit, with interest from clubs in Saudi Arabia and Turkey keeping the door open for a deal.

Forest had accepted Sporting’s late loan offer worth £4m with an option to buy for £13.5m, but the paperwork was not completed before the Primeira Liga deadline.

The 26-year-old, who scored five times last season, has three years left on his contract but is frustrated by his lack of game time under Nuno Espirito Santo.

Silva, described as a “special” talent by Rui Borges, now hopes to reignite his career abroad.