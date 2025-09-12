Nottingham Forest suffer blow as star player being ruled out until December

Nottingham Forest have been dealt a major setback with defender Ola Aina sidelined until the end of the year.

According to The Telegraph, scans have confirmed the Nigeria international faces months out after suffering a hamstring injury during his country’s World Cup qualifier against South Africa.

The 27-year-old was forced off just ten minutes into the game and is not expected to return until early December.

Aina’s absence is a huge blow for new boss Ange Postecoglou, who has seen the full-back play every minute in the Premier League so far this season.

His omission from Forest’s Premier League squad has opened the door for striker Taiwo Awoniyi to be included instead.

Forest now face a defensive reshuffle, with Neco Williams and £13m summer signing Nicola Savona among the options to step in.