Nottingham Forest, Wolves and RB Leipzig in race for Brazilian striker

Nottingham Forest and Wolverhampton Wanderers are eyeing a move for striker Romulo Cardoso from Turkish side Göztepe.

The 23-year-old impressed last season with 13 goals and nine assists in 29 league matches.

Brazilian outlet GE Globo reports that both Premier League sides have contacted Cardoso in recent days to discuss a potential deal.

However, they trail RB Leipzig in the race, with the German club having opened talks earlier.

Wolves boss Vítor Pereira is particularly keen and has urged the club to accelerate discussions, especially after losing Matheus Cunha in the 2025 summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest are also pushing to secure attacking reinforcements under Nuno Espirito Santo.