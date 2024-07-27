Pep refuses to rule out new Man City deal

Pep Guardiola has revealed that he could sign a new contract with Manchester City.

Guardiola’s current contract is due to expire next summer and reports have previously suggested that he would leave the club at the end of the deal.

But during Manchester City’s pre-season tour of New York, the Spaniard has hinted of a new deal.

“When I’m leaving, I will say I’m leaving, but I didn’t say that,” Pep Guardiola told reporters in the US.

“We will see what happens. But I will not rule it out absolutely to extend my contract. I would love to stay because I would love to stay.

“Nine years today in the same club is an eternity. So I want to be sure it’s the right decision. Not just for me, for the club, for the players.

“Still they run like they ran for eight years, it doesn’t matter the

competition, it doesn’t matter the tournament and this is what I have to see.

“I am sure eight more years I won’t stay! It’s good to refresh, for players and managers.

“At the same time we have had success and are still winning Premier Leagues, arriving in the last stages and we are playing competitions like the Champions League. This is my feeling right now.”