Peter Crouch predicts Man Utd vs Liverpool

Former Liverpool and Tottenham forward Peter Crouch has made his prediction for the clash between Manchester United and Liverpool on Sunday.

Crouch, who obviously has his allegiances to Liverpool, believes it will be a tighter match than people expect.

“I dunno, I think it will be tighter,” Crouch said on That Peter Crouch Podcast, regarded by many as the best football podcasts around.

“I think United will be buoyed after the FA Cup win where Liverpool outplayed them and they got the result. I’ve gone for 2-1 Liverpool.”

Manchester United have struggled recently and have managed to pick up just one point from their last two games against Chelsea and Brentford.