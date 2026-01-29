Portsmouth closing in on deal for Sunderland defender

Portsmouth are closing in on a deal to bring Sunderland centre-back Aji Alese to Fratton Park as they look to ease mounting defensive concerns.

The Blues are pushing to add experience at the back before the weekend, with a temporary move emerging as the preferred route.

According to The News, Pompey are advancing talks over a loan for the former West Ham United defender, who is back available after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has recently returned to action at under-21 level following a broken leg and is now building match fitness.

Alese has Championship know-how, having featured regularly since joining Sunderland in 2022, and his versatility is seen as a major plus.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has been keen to act quickly amid injuries in central defence, with hopes a deal can be wrapped up imminently as the window tightens.