Facebook Twitter WhatsApp
Home England Portsmouth closing in on deal for Sunderland defender

Portsmouth closing in on deal for Sunderland defender

Fratton Park, Portsmouth FC
Fratton Park, Portsmouth FC. Photo by Shutterstock.

Portsmouth are closing in on a deal to bring Sunderland centre-back Aji Alese to Fratton Park as they look to ease mounting defensive concerns.

The Blues are pushing to add experience at the back before the weekend, with a temporary move emerging as the preferred route.

According to The News, Pompey are advancing talks over a loan for the former West Ham United defender, who is back available after a lengthy spell on the sidelines.

The 25-year-old has recently returned to action at under-21 level following a broken leg and is now building match fitness.

Alese has Championship know-how, having featured regularly since joining Sunderland in 2022, and his versatility is seen as a major plus.

Pompey boss John Mousinho has been keen to act quickly amid injuries in central defence, with hopes a deal can be wrapped up imminently as the window tightens.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Copyright © 2001-2026, Ontheminute.com