Potter lined up to replace Ten Hag

Manchester United players reportedly fear that manager Erik ten Hag will be sacked at the end of the season.

The Sun reports that United’s dressing room is rife with speculation that Erik ten Hag may be heading towards an exit, with players sensing a shift in their manager’s attitude.

This unease follows the reluctance of new Manchester United part-owner, Sir Jim Ratcliffe, to publicly back Ten Hag amidst the team’s faltering Premier League campaign.

Currently positioned sixth and trailing behind a Champions League qualification spot by 11 points after a disappointing run, the squad has observed Ten Hag’s subdued demeanor.

Despite Ten Hag’s assurance of his future at the club, rumors swirl around Graham Potter being primed as his successor, especially after Potter’s recent refusal to manage Ajax, indicating potential talks with Ratcliffe.