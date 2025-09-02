Premier League midfielder snubbed Birmingham, Leicester and Southampton

AFC Bournemouth midfielder Romain Faivre has rejected late transfer interest from Birmingham City, Leicester City and Southampton before the deadline.

According to Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam, all three Championship clubs made enquiries for the Frenchman, but he declined to enter talks.

Faivre, who has struggled to secure regular football at the Vitality Stadium, had been expected to leave on loan, with a move to Serie A side Hellas Verona lined up before collapsing at the last minute.

The 27-year-old, who joined Bournemouth in 2023 after spells with Lyon, Lorient and Brest, also turned down an approach from FC Copenhagen.

His decision leaves his immediate future uncertain, as the Cherries weigh up whether to keep him in their squad or revisit options in January.