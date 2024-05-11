PSG join chase for Man Utd, Newcastle and Liverpool target

Paris Saint-Germain have set their sights on Sporting CP’s prolific striker Viktor Gyokeres as a potential summer acquisition, according to Le Parisien.

With Kylian Mbappe departing for Real Madrid at the end of his contract in June, the Ligue 1 champions are eager to bolster their attacking options.

Viktor Gyokeres, a standout performer who led the Portuguese top flight with 27 goals in 31 matches, has hinted at a possible exit from Sporting despite a contract running until June 2028, which includes a €100m release clause.

The 25-year-old Swede, who previously transferred from Coventry City for €20m, has garnered interest from several top European clubs, making him a prime target for PSG’s forward line rejuvenation.

Manchester United, Liverpool, Newcastle and Arsenal have also been linked with a move for the Swedish striker.